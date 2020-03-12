Coronavirus recession: Germany among countries facing a shrinking economy

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the head of Germany’s influential Ifo research institute has warned that Europe’s biggest economy could fall into recession. Our correspondents have been taking the temperature in the business community. Meanwhile, some companies are benefitting from the coronavirus outbreak. Stephen Carroll speaks to Scough founder Andrew Kessler, an American manufacturer of scarves with built-in air filters. And we take a look at a gold mine in Australia that’s run into a bat problem.

