-
New face covering rules come into force in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point - 2 hours ago
-
Israel: Police clash with protesters outside Netanyahu’s residence and arrest 55 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest in Chicago calls for defunding of police department as Feds expected in city - 3 hours ago
-
Iranian airline passengers injured after pilot swerved to avoid US military F-15 fighter jet - 3 hours ago
-
Pompeo calls on nations to ‘induce’ change on ‘Frankenstein’ China - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Pompeo calls for “new alliance of democracies” against “Chinese century” - 4 hours ago
-
“No justice” for victims of Love Parade stampede as “Night of 1,000 Lights” marks 10th anniversary - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands join rally in support of opposition presidential candidate - 4 hours ago
-
Trump cancels Florida leg of Republican National Convention as US Covid cases soar - 6 hours ago
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point
After a marathon four nights of heated negotiation, EU leaders reached agreement on a 750 billion Euro recovery package. It’s being hailed as historic in principle. Will it prove so in practice? Our guests: Cerstin Gammelin (Süddeutsche Zeitung), Paweł Tokarski (German Institute for International and Security Affairs) and Erik Kirschbaum (freelance journalist).
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #EU #Pandemic