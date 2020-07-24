Share
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point

After a marathon four nights of heated negotiation, EU leaders reached agreement on a 750 billion Euro recovery package. It’s being hailed as historic in principle. Will it prove so in practice? Our guests: Cerstin Gammelin (Süddeutsche Zeitung), Paweł Tokarski (German Institute for International and Security Affairs) and Erik Kirschbaum (freelance journalist).

