Coronavirus restrictions: Philippine poor suffer after closures

The Philippines’s most populous island, Luzon has been under quarantine for two weeks.

That has left many of its poor unable to go out and work.

And they have little in the way of a social safety net or savings to protect them.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.

