Coronavirus: Restrictions up in Beijing as Hubei recovers slowly

In Hubei province, the drop in new infections has seen authorities begin to ease the strict lockdown restrictions. That means people are heading outside for the first time in weeks.

But in the capital Beijing, restrictions are being ramped up.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports.

