Coronavirus Russia: Putin extends lockdown as cases surge | DW News

2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the country’s coronavirus outbreak has not yet peaked. He said the current lockdown would be extended until May 11. There’s also been a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with an additional 5,800 infections in one day, bringing the nationwide total to over 99,000. The country’s healthcare system is reaching its limits.

