Coronavirus Russia: Putin extends lockdown as cases surge | DW News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the country’s coronavirus outbreak has not yet peaked. He said the current lockdown would be extended until May 11. There’s also been a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with an additional 5,800 infections in one day, bringing the nationwide total to over 99,000. The country’s healthcare system is reaching its limits.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Russia