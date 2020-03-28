Coronavirus: Russia’s ban leaves travelers stranded at Moscow airport | DW News

Around the world, countries are closing their borders to stop the spread of COVID-19, leaving many families divided. Russia has banned all foreigners without a permanent residence permit from entering, leaving dozens of people trapped inside airports. DW caught up with one couple, who were separated returning from their honeymoon.

