-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: Schools to close until further notice from Friday | Boris Johnson 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2vveXnu
Schools in the UK are to shut from Friday until further notice as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister has said.
Schools will close except for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children.
Exams will not go ahead, education secretary Gavin Williamson has said.
Scotland and Wales earlier said schools would close from the same day while schools in Northern Ireland will close to pupils today and staff on Monday.
It comes as UK deaths reached 104 after the NHS said a further 32 people had died in England.
The government says it plans to more than double the number of tests being carried out in England to 25,000 a day.
Confirmed cases in the UK rose to 2,626 on Wednesday, from 1,950 on Tuesday. There have been 56,221 tests carried out in the UK for Covid-19, of which 53,595 were confirmed negative.
Boris Johnson said: “We think now that we must apply further downward pressure with that upward curve by closing the schools.
“After schools shut their gates to most pupils, they will remain closed to the majority of pupils.”
He thanked teachers and head teachers and said that by looking after children of key workers, such as NHS staff, they “will be a critical part of the fight back” against coronavirus.
Announcing the shutdown of schools in England, following similar announcements in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs assessments or exams would not go ahead this year and performance tables would not be published.
#BBC #BBCNews #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.