Coronavirus: Scientists in the US race to find a vaccine

Scientists in the US are racing to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Government agencies, universities and several private companies are involved in the effort.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro visited a lab in the US state of Maryland, where researchers say they are making some progress.

