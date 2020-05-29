-
Renault in crisis: Carmaker cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide to save 2 billion euros - 13 hours ago
-
Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM - 13 hours ago
-
Trump takes on Twitter: US president moves to curtail legal immunity for big tech - 13 hours ago
-
Polling Europe: Euronews survey shows public divided on pace of reopening - 13 hours ago
-
Reopening Europe: France and UK move to ease more lockdown restrictions - 13 hours ago
-
Coronavirus latest: French carmaker Renault to cut thousands of jobs - 14 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Scotland begins to ease out of lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Pakistan children under 10 in Sindh with COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
-
Trump escalates Twitter, social media war after fact-check move - 16 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Protests over deadly arrest rock US’s Minneapolis - 16 hours ago
It’s Friday 29 May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
People from two different households in Scotland can now meet up as 66 days of full lockdown ends.
