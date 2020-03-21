-
Coronavirus: Shoppers told to buy responsibly 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
The latest developments including the daily Downing Street news conference on the coronavirus epidemic.
Shoppers in the UK have been told to “be responsible” and think of others such as NHS workers, after panic-buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was more than enough food to go around – but the challenge for shops is keeping shelves stocked.
BBC News Special | Coronavirus Daily Update | BBC