Coronavirus: Should the UK quarantine like Italy? – BBC

After Italy quarantined around a quarter of its population at the weekend, a leading European expert in disease prevention and control says that the UK will be like Italy in just three weeks unless the government takes action in the next few days.

Victoria Derbyshire | 9/03/2020 | BBC

