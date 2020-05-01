Coronavirus: Should we isolate people arriving in the UK? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

“Why, unlike in Australia, when people were flying back in before they closed the borders, people were made to isolate into a hotel for two weeks and weren’t allowed to go home until they were tested and cleared. I would like to understand why we’re not taking those kinds of measures in this country. Why we’re allowing people to fly in and not isolate in a hotel.”

Question Time | 30.4.20 | BBC

