Coronavirus: Sir Keir Starmer’s first message as new Labour Party leader – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the new leader of the Labour Party.

The 57-year old defeated Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy in a ballot of party members, trade unionists and registered supporters and will succeed Jeremy Corbyn as opposition leader.

The lawyer, who became an MP in 2015, won on the first round of voting, with more than 50% of ballots cast.

He said his task was to “lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope”.

In a video message released by the party, he said it was an “honour and privilege” to have been elected and he hoped Labour “when the time comes can serve our country again – in government”.

BBC News | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.