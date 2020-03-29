Coronavirus: South Africa lockdown puts added strain on poor | DW News

The coronavirus is reaching across the globe and just starting to spread more rapidly across Africa. With more than a thousand infections, South Africa is the worst-hit nation on the continent. The country has just begun a three-week national lockdown, and local authorities are taking a hardline in enforcing it.

