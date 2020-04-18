Coronavirus: South Africa locks homeless up in detention camp | DW News

When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working. But among those most vulnerable to this pandemic are the homeless. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that homeless people will be looked after during the lockdown. In Cape Town, that means taking them off the street and putting them into a camp – which Doctors Without Borders says is more likely to spread coronavirus than if they stayed where they were. DW’s Adrian Kriesch has been to see for himself.

