Coronavirus: South Korea church leader apologises for infections

3 hours ago

The leader of a religious sect in South Korea at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak has apologised for not stopping the infection spreading.
The founder of the controversial Shincheonji church is being investigated for allegedly trying to cover up infections.
The church, in the city of Deagu, has been described as the epicentre of South Korea’s outbreak.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride is in Seoul.

