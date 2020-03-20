Coronavirus: South Korea, Japan and China hold video conference

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to drop in South Korea, but officials are not taking any risks at the border.

Tests on new arrivals have intensified.

They have also joined a three-way video conference with China and Japan to discuss the threat of imported cases.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.

