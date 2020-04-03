Coronavirus – Spain: confinement stokes fears of rise in domestic abuse

Coronavirus confinement stokes fears of rise in domestic abuse in Spain. ‘When two people are confined at home, the probability of arguments and tension increases’, Marta Sanchez, police officer explains.

