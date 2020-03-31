Coronavirus: Spain records 849 new deaths, its largest day-to-day rise

Spain reported 849 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry figures. This is more than the previous day, on March 30. FRANCE 24’s Sarah Morris tells us more.

