Coronavirus: Spain rushes to build hospitals as cases surge | DW News

Spain is racing to construct temporary hospitals to care for more patients fighting a battle against COVID-19. The country now has the fourth highest number of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says “the worst is yet to come.”

