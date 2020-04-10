Share
Coronavirus: Spain sees ‘slight improvement’ in numbers as Italy considers ‘exit strategy’

34 mins ago

Italy and Spain, the two European countries most affected by the pandemic, are starting to see positive signs from the lengthy lockdowns. Both countries are reporting a slow down in the rate of new infections. Meanwhile in France, where the numbers continue to fluctuate, President Emmanuel Macron has made a controversial visit to a prominent virologist.

#Coronavirus #covid19

