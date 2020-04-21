Share
Coronavirus: Spain wants EU to unite behind €1.5 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund

3 hours ago

“In this crisis, either we all sink or we all float. Spain wants everybody to float, for sure,” Spain’s foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Euronews.…
