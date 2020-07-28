-
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine - 8 hours ago
-
Ireland border: Drivers going back and forth will need special insurance from january - 8 hours ago
-
John Lewis honored by US lawmakers in DC Capitol rotunda | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Madrid’s flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market - 9 hours ago
-
Italy migrants escape: Police search for 184 people who fled quarantine centre - 9 hours ago
-
Sweden’s strategy: Infectious disease experts believe results are multifaceted - 9 hours ago
-
Spain’s tourism woes: UK government warns holidaymakers not to travel to Balearic & Canary Islands - 9 hours ago
-
Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust - 9 hours ago
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust
He argued that places heavily dependent on British tourists, like the Balearics and the Canary Islands, were safe destinations.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/25/catalonia-closes-late-bars-and-nightclubs-as-it-battles-a-surge-of-coronavirus-cases
