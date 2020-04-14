-
Coronavirus sparks rise in fake medical gear and cybercrime | DW News
For fraudsters, fear is an easy resource to exploit. During the coronavirus pandemic, organized crime rings trafficking in counterfeit products take advantage of people who are afraid have risen sharply. The criminals advertise what they call miracle drugs against the virus, or sell poorly produced protective masks for enormous profit. Counterfeit Gucci handbags have now been replaced by fake medical gear advertised to protect the vulnerable against COVID-19.
