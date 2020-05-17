Share
Coronavirus splits village on border between Germany and Denmark | Focus on Europe

The border between Germany and Denmark runs right through the center of Rudbol. That’s usually not a problem, but now farmers are, having difficulties getting access to their fields and friends and family are left to share a coffee on the border fence.

