Coronavirus spreads uncertainty from Main Street to Wall Street | The Bottom Line

Throughout the United States, concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus has topped the headlines for weeks.

Travel plans are being cancelled, and election campaigns have suspended their rallies as people wonder about attending any event with crowds.

The US administration announced that it is working on a fiscal stimulus package to shore up the economy. It may include paying sick leave for hourly workers, to make sure that workers don’t hesitate to get tested, even if it leads to a quarantine period.

Many economists noted that the epidemic has exposed major issues in US society, including income inequality and uniform access to healthcare.

In this episode of The Bottom Line, host Steve Clemons and his panel explore the economic fallout of the epidemic.

Guests:

Dr Ali Khan – Former US Assistant Surgeon General and former Director of the Centers for Disease Control Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response

Claudia Sahm – Economist with the Washington Center for Equitable Growth

Jon Gruber – Professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and former President of the American Society of Health Economists

Kathleen Tierney – Professor of sociology at the University of Colorado and author of “Disasters: A Sociological Approach”

