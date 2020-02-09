‘Coronavirus stabilising infection rate is not a sign of relief’ experts warn | DW News

Authorities in China say the death toll from the coronavirus has now passed the 800 mark. That means the disease has now killed more people than the deadly SARS outbreakback in 2003. Almost all the reported deaths, and most of the new infections, are in the Chinese province of Hubei where the coronavirus was first discovered. Globally there are now some 37,500 confirmed cases of the virus. China says there have been fewer new infections than in previous days, but overall the virus continues to spread. On Monday, Millions of Chinese are expected to return to work after the extended Lunar New Year break is over. Nevertheless China is still far from ‘back to normal’.

