-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘Coronavirus stabilising infection rate is not a sign of relief’ experts warn | DW News
Authorities in China say the death toll from the coronavirus has now passed the 800 mark. That means the disease has now killed more people than the deadly SARS outbreakback in 2003. Almost all the reported deaths, and most of the new infections, are in the Chinese province of Hubei where the coronavirus was first discovered. Globally there are now some 37,500 confirmed cases of the virus. China says there have been fewer new infections than in previous days, but overall the virus continues to spread. On Monday, Millions of Chinese are expected to return to work after the extended Lunar New Year break is over. Nevertheless China is still far from ‘back to normal’.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus