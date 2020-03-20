Coronavirus success vs failure: A tale of two strategies | UpFront

In an UpFront special we ask Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, about the actions South Korea is taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The country has been widely applauded for its swift and successful strategy.

We also discuss the United States’s approach to COVID-19 with Mike Leavitt, former Republican Governor of Utah. The US has been struggling to stop the spread of the virus with President Donald Trump accused of downplaying the pandemic in its early stages.