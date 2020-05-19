-
Coronavirus: no ”mini-Schengens”, warns EU chief - 11 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: supporting Europe’s battered fishing industry - 13 hours ago
-
How the coronavirus pandemic is turning into a mental health crisis | COVID-19 Special - 14 hours ago
-
What will Europe’s fishing industry look like post-COVID? - 14 hours ago
-
Global emissions plunge: Daily fossil CO2 emissions dropped by 17% amid coronavirus lockdowns - 14 hours ago
-
UK Coronavirus deaths: Latest figures show number of coronavirus-related fatalities in excess of 44K - 14 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: UK death toll hits 35,000 and jobless claims soar – Covid-19 update 🔴 – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
NZ rugby players return to training under strict health measures - 17 hours ago
-
Talking is a strength not a weakness | Mental Health Awareness Week – BBC - 18 hours ago
-
Brazil’s Indigenous tribes face multiple threats - 18 hours ago
Coronavirus: supporting Europe’s battered fishing industry
Europe’s fishing industry has been badly hit by the coronavirus. In this episode of Ocean Euronews’ Denis Loctier meets French fisherman trying to survive the crisis and explores how Europe is supporting the battered sector.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/19/coronavirus-supporting-europe-s-battered-fishing-industry
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#Ocean