Coronavirus: Survivors of COVID-19 tell their stories | The Stream
Worldwide there have been more than five million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 328,000 deaths. While those numbers are shocking, the reality is the majority of those who contract the illness survive it.
Many people believe that having the virus is an experience akin with having the flu or a bad cold. Survivors, though, are telling different stories, in which many of them have experienced a rollercoaster of severe symptoms. Doctors are also investigating whether the virus could cause long-term health complications.
So what is it really like to have Covid-19 and come out the other side? In this episode of The Stream, we’re joined by a group of survivors to find out.
