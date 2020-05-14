Coronavirus suspected of causing rare childhood disease | COVID-19 Special

How vulnerable are children to Covid-19? Signs are mounting the risks are bigger than originally thought. Doctors around the world are working to understand an illness with possible links to the coronavirus, found in children. It shares symptoms with the rare, potentially life-threatening blood condition, Kawasaki disease, which can cause toxic shock. Cases were first reported in the UK, Italy and Spain, and now the United States is seeing clusters of the disorder. The more we live with coronavirus, the more we learn about who it affects and how.

