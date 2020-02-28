Coronavirus, Syria conflict, India protests, Democratic primary

Hardly reassuring. Iran’s deputy health minister dismissing talk of a coverup in the true number of cases of Coronavirus as he is seen coughing and sweating at a Monday press conference. The next day, he is in hospital being treated. The gavel cannot come down soon enough on this week’s trading on Wall Street. The New York Stock exchange with its biggest five-day losses since 2008 wiping 3-point-4 trillion dollars in value from the market. At the epicenter in Italy, the Lombardy town of Codogno resembling a ghost town with residents stockpiling goods.

