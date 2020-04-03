Coronavirus testing: Why has the UK lagged behind Germany? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

“I’m currently a Masters student at the University of Birmingham but I also work part time at my local supermarket. During my shifts, I encounter quite a lot of customers. Therefore, I’m wondering why Germany as administered over half a million tests per week whereas we’ve only managed five to eight thousand per day. Why does the panel think this has happened?”

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from West London, live at 8:05pm on BBC 1 with audience questions from Rugby and live question and comments from social media. On the panel : Matt Hancock MP, health secretary, Conservative; Yvette Cooper MP, chair of the commons’ home affairs select committee , former secretary of state for work and pensions under Gordon Brown, former shadow health Secretary, Labour; Dame Donna Kinnair, nurse and chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing; and the archbishop of York, John Sentamu.

Question Time | 02.04.2020 | BBC

#BBC #BBCQuestionTime #BBCiPlayer #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.