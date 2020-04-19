Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism drops | DW News

The tourism industry has been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. In Thailand, that’s not just having an impact on people working in that sector – but animals, too. Thousands of captive elephants there face starvation. With venues ordered to shut down, many elephant camp owners find themselves with no income and are struggling to feed their animals.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Thailand #Elephants