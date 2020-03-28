Coronavirus: ‘The fight has only just begun,’ says French PM

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe warned on Saturday that “the first 15 days of April will be even more difficult than the last 15 days which have just passed” in France’s coronavirus crisis, adding that, “The fight has only just begun.”

