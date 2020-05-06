-
Coronavirus: The heartbreaking struggle to grieve | The Stream
How is the coronavirus affecting the way we deal with death and grieving? As the pandemic stretches on, many people are forced to remain isolated from their dying loved ones. And without the ability to gather for large funerals or religious ceremonies, mourning and memorial services have been drastically limited, put on hold, or moved to online spaces.
What impact do these changes have on our emotional well-being? In this episode, we’ll look at the ways people are processing grief while keeping their distance from others.
