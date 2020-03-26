Share
Coronavirus: The latest threat to the Amazon’s tribes

2 hours ago

As coronavirus cases spread across Brazil indigenous communties in the remote Amazon rainforest are fearing the worst. Already struggling with the impact of deforestation and land encroachment, the virus is yet another threat to their survival.

