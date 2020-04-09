Coronavirus: They tell us it’s a great leveller… it’s not | Emily Maitlis | Newsnight – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

We are told that coronavirus ‘does not discriminate’ – but its impact is disproportionately affecting the poor. Can we prevent it creating a deeper divide in our society?

Emily Maitlis is an RTS award winning journalist and broadcaster – and Newsnight’s lead presenter.

Newsnight is the BBC’s flagship news and current affairs TV programme – with analysis, debate, exclusives, and robust interviews.

