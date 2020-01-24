-
Coronavirus: ‘This outbreak is occurring in the worst possible time for Wuhan and for Europe’
Chinese authorities have suspended planes and trains in and out of the city of Wuhan and 7 neighboring cities, in an effort to control the spread of the new virus. About 25 million people are being affected by it. At least 26 people have been killed so far and over 800 confirmed cases in China.…
