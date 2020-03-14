Coronavirus toll ramps across Europe

Italy has reported another large rise in its death toll from the virus – jumping 250 in one day to a total of 1,266. Another 2,500 new cases have been confirmed.

Al Jazeera’s Emma Hayward reports on the situation around Europe.

