Coronavirus: Top stories this morning – BBC Breakfast | BBC

It’s Sunday 26th April 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

Boris Johnson is set to take charge of the government’s response to the outbreak when he returns to No 10 on Monday.

He has been recuperating from the virus at his country retreat, Chequers.

Mr Johnson prepared for his return with a three-hour summit meeting on Friday with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who has been deputising for him – and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the PM to set out an “exit strategy” for lifting the lockdown.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, Sir Keir said the UK was in danger of falling behind other countries again – including the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales – which were already engaged in “adult” conversations with their citizens as to how the restrictions could be eased.

“Simply acting as if this discussion is not happening is not credible, especially when other governments and our own devolved administrations have been able to communicate so much more,” he wrote.

At the daily No 10 briefing on Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government was working towards returning the UK to normal, but said it was still too soon to begin easing up.

“We know that people are frustrated but we are not out of danger yet,” she said.

NHS England medical director Prof Stephen Powis said the virus would start to “spread more” if social distancing measures were lifted.

