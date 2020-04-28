Coronavirus: Top stories this morning – BBC Breakfast | BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

It’s Monday 27th April 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street to take charge of the UK’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister will chair the regular morning cabinet meeting on Covid-19 before holding talks with senior ministers and officials.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for the PM, said Mr Johnson was “raring to go”.

He arrived back at No 10 on Sunday evening amid mounting pressure from Tory MPs to begin lifting the lockdown.

The latest official figures bring the total number of deaths in UK hospitals to 20,732, after a further 413 were announced on Sunday.

