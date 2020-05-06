Share
Coronavirus: Travellers charged €190 at Vienna airport to avoid 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

11 hours ago

Austria says anyone arriving at its airports or land borders without proof they are COVID-19-free must go into isolation.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/06/coronavirus-travellers-charged-190-at-vienna-airport-to-avoid-14-day-covid-19-quarantine

