Coronavirus triggers panic-buying of guns in US

The coronavirus pandemic is sinking economies around the globe, including the United States, where nonessential businesses are closing in several states.

But some businesses, including guns, grocery stores, delivery services and pizza shops are seeing a boom in sales.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

