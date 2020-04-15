-
Coronavirus: Trump halts WHO funds amid falling poll numbers | DW News
US President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization. Trump says the WHO failed in its early response to the coronavirus. The US president, who has himself come under fire for his handling of the pandemic, said the WHO should have done a better job of investigating initial reports in China. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded by saying that now was not the time to end support for the WHO. He said its work was “absolutely critical” to the global effort to combat COVID-19.
