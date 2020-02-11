Share
Coronavirus turns Chinese cities into ghost towns

31 mins ago

Chinese authorities have put the Hubei province on lockdown, effectively quarantining millions of people, as the coronavirus spreads despite unprecedented measures. We take a look at life in these ghost towns.

