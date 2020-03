Coronavirus turns Las Vegas into ghost town

In Las Vegas, hotels, casinos and businesses closed their doors for at least 30 days to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. This is a massive blow to a city where 200k people work in the hotel industry, and where the economy pretty much depends on the 42k tourists who visit each year.

