Coronavirus: UK coronavirus deaths rise to 26,097 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

A total of 26,097 people have died with coronavirus in the UK from 2 March to 28 April.

For the first time, the UK-wide figure includes deaths in care homes and the community as well as hospitals.

The deaths counted are people who died after testing positive for the virus.

Public Health England has now reported an additional 3,811 deaths in England since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, around 70% were outside hospital settings and around 30% were in hospital.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the briefing today’s figures showed an additional 765 deaths compared to yesterday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leads the government’s daily coronavirus briefing today.

He’s joined by Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, and Prof Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England..

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

