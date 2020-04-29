-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: UK coronavirus deaths rise to 26,097 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 for BBC News breaking news UK 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus UK latest news 👉 https://bbc.in/2Vetu1a
🔘 Follow UK news updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
A total of 26,097 people have died with coronavirus in the UK from 2 March to 28 April.
For the first time, the UK-wide figure includes deaths in care homes and the community as well as hospitals.
The deaths counted are people who died after testing positive for the virus.
Public Health England has now reported an additional 3,811 deaths in England since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, around 70% were outside hospital settings and around 30% were in hospital.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the briefing today’s figures showed an additional 765 deaths compared to yesterday.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leads the government’s daily coronavirus briefing today.
He’s joined by Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, and Prof Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England..
BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.