Coronavirus: UK daily death toll lowest since lockdown began – Covid-19 government briefing 🔴 – BBC

The UK’s daily figure for coronavirus deaths has dropped to 170 – the lowest since the day after lockdown began.

What did we learn from UK government briefing?

Today’s UK government Downing Street briefing was led by Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who was joined by Prof Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England.

Here’s what we learned:

A further 170 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK, taking the total to 34,636

The government has pledged to invest an extra £84m ($102m) into a project searching for a vaccine at the University of Oxford

The UK will also put £38m towards building a “rapid deployment facility” to ensure any successful vaccine is made widely-available

It is hoped about 30 million doses of a vaccine can be made by September if any trials prove successful – none have so far

Trials for a second UK-based vaccine project – by Imperial College London – will begin in October

Six drugs aimed at treating the virus have now entered clinical trials

A “steady fall” in Covid-19 hospital patients is being seen across England

