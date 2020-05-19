Coronavirus: UK death toll hits 35,000 and jobless claims soar – Covid-19 update 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

What did we learn for today’s UK briefing?

Today’s government press conference was held by Environment Secretary George Eustice and Prof Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Defence.

Here’s what they told us:

Only a third of the fruit and vegetable pickers who usually come to the UK from Europe have come this year. The government wants Brits, especially those on furlough from their usual jobs, to take these jobs and has launched a new ‘Pick for Britain’ website for vacancies.

There is now a steady decline in the number of daily deaths, as well as the numbers of people being admitted to hospitals and the numbers in intensive care.

Scaling back contact tracing in March was the “right thing” to do with the level of testing available at the time, McLean. Early advice on testing was given based on capacity.

The UK will try to emulate South Korea’s successful contact tracing system.

